Menu

Juventus make €30m offer for Arsenal midfield target

Arsenal FC
Posted by

According to recent reports, Italian giants Juventus have made the first move for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

That’s according to a recent report from Goal’s specialist Juventus journalist Romeo Agresti, who claims the ‘Old Lady’ have put a formal offer on the table.

Agresti claims the Turin-based club have offered Sassuolo €30m in exchange for the highly-rated playmaker.

However, looking to recoup a much higher fee, it has been noted that Sassuolo is demanding closer to €40m, prompting the Juventus hierarchy to make a tough decision.

READ MORE: (Video) Footage emerges of moment Rashford, Sancho and Saka are asked to take England’s penalties

It was reported earlier this week by leading football journalist Fabrizio Romano that Premier League Arsenal is waiting to see if Juventus can reach an agreement with Sassuolo.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea attacker bids emotional farewell to fans ahead of summer transfer
Tottenham have secret weapon in bid to hijack Arsenal’s Houssem Aouar transfer
Manchester United could turn to £60m Declan Rice alternative this summer

If the Black and White club is unable to agree on a transfer for the 23-year-old, then the Gunners are expected to make their move.

As things stand, it certainly appears to be advantage Juventus – however, in football, as we all know, anything can happen.

More Stories Manuel Locatelli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.