Leeds United attacker expected to leave Whites as Jorge Mendes works on summer transfer

According to recent reports, Leeds United winger Helder Costa is expected to leave the club this summer – especially if Marcelo Bielsa signs a new senior wide-attacker.

That’s according to an exclusive report from Football Insider, who claims super-agent Jorge Mendes is already busy working to find the former Benfica man a new club in time for next season.

Costa, 27, joined Leeds United in 2019, initially on loan, before making his switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers permanently the following season in a deal worth nearly £16m.

Since arriving at Elland Road, the pacey wide-man has gone on to feature in 69 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 19 goals, along the way.

However, having started just 13 Premier League matches last season, it is now expected that the 27-year-old will move on, especially if the club sound out another attacker capable of playing in the same position.

Football Insider claims that a move to the Spanish top-flight is most likely, with Valencia credited with having an early interest.

However, considering the player is one of the club’s top earners, it has also been suggested that a loan move or loan-to-buy type of deal could be discussed.