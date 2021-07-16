Leeds United have concrete interest in Club Brugge star

According to recent reports, Premier League side Leeds United have a genuine interest in signing Club Brugge attacker Noa Lang.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s dedicated Leeds United journalist Paul Hay, who has claimed that although a formal bid has yet to be made, the Whites are keen to sign the attacker.

Lang, 22, joined Club Brugge last year, initially on loan from Ajax, before making his switch permanent this year in a deal worth just £5.4m.

Since arriving in Belgium’s top-flight, the young winger has gone on to feature in 37 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 28 goals, along the way.

However, despite only permanently joining the club this summer, there is already growing speculation that the 22-year-old could be set for a big move to the English Premier League.

These reports emerge at the same time it has been suggested that should Bielsa acquire another attacking wide-player, current star Helder Costa will sound out a move elsewhere.