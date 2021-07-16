Menu

Liverpool join race for Arsenal and Tottenham target but there is a problem

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are said to be keen on a move for in-demand Lyon star Houssem Aouar.

Aouar has been on Arsenal’s radar for more than a year, and the Gunners are said to be interested in making a move for the midfielder this summer.

And they are not the only Premier League club circling with north London rivals Tottenham also being tipped to make a move by ESPN.

MORE: Two Liverpool forwards headed for exit

The same outlet are also reporting that Liverpool are interested having been watching the Frenchman for some time.

Aouar is set to be available on a cut-price deal this summer, hence the sudden explosion of interest, with Lyon hoping to raise cash having failed to qualify for the Champions League.

And that could suit Liverpool as they look to strengthen without breaking the bank this summer, but there is a problem.

As cited by the Express, the Reds don’t have the best of relationships with Lyon due to the failed Nabil Fekir transfer in 2018.

Houssem Aouar
Houssem Aouar in action for Lyon
More Stories / Latest News
Manchester City set to make surprise transfer decision to fund Jack Grealish deal
Tottenham Hotspur in talks to sign highly-rated Serie A goalkeeper
Manchester City agree personal terms with Jack Grealish

Fekir was all set to join Liverpool on a £48million deal before the Reds pulled out, citing a knee concern in the player’s medical.

But Fekir has since told L’Equipe: “You want the truth? Even I don’t know, I promise you! I did my medical and then [Liverpool] decided not to sign me.

“At some point they wanted to have me believe it was because of my knee, but an excuse needed to be found.”

Lyon later sold Fekir for a fraction of the planned deal, the midfielder joining Real Betis for €19.75m, and the French club aren’t likely to take kindly to doing business with Liverpool again on the back of that whole saga.

More Stories Houssem Aouar Nabil Fekir

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.