Liverpool are said to be keen on a move for in-demand Lyon star Houssem Aouar.

Aouar has been on Arsenal’s radar for more than a year, and the Gunners are said to be interested in making a move for the midfielder this summer.

And they are not the only Premier League club circling with north London rivals Tottenham also being tipped to make a move by ESPN.

The same outlet are also reporting that Liverpool are interested having been watching the Frenchman for some time.

Aouar is set to be available on a cut-price deal this summer, hence the sudden explosion of interest, with Lyon hoping to raise cash having failed to qualify for the Champions League.

And that could suit Liverpool as they look to strengthen without breaking the bank this summer, but there is a problem.

As cited by the Express, the Reds don’t have the best of relationships with Lyon due to the failed Nabil Fekir transfer in 2018.

Fekir was all set to join Liverpool on a £48million deal before the Reds pulled out, citing a knee concern in the player’s medical.

But Fekir has since told L’Equipe: “You want the truth? Even I don’t know, I promise you! I did my medical and then [Liverpool] decided not to sign me.

“At some point they wanted to have me believe it was because of my knee, but an excuse needed to be found.”

Lyon later sold Fekir for a fraction of the planned deal, the midfielder joining Real Betis for €19.75m, and the French club aren’t likely to take kindly to doing business with Liverpool again on the back of that whole saga.