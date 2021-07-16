Liverpool ready to launch £40m bid for highly-rated Premier League attacker

According to recent reports, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has once again reignited their interest in Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

That’s according to a recent report from 90mins, who claims the Watford ace is wanted by Liverpool for the second time in as many seasons.

It was widely reported that last season’s summer transfer window saw both Liverpool and Manchester United express a strong interest in the highly-rated attacker.

However, with a move to either club falling through, the 23-year-old was forced to remain with the Hornets for another campaign.

Last season saw the Malian enjoy a hugely impressive campaign – after featuring in 40 matches, in all competitions, Sarr racked up 13 goals and 10 assists.

In light of what was such an influential campaign, Sarr’s contributions, which helped his side win promotion back to England’s top-flight, have now seen him emerge as a target for Liverpool.

90mins report claims the Reds are preparing to make an official move with the club happy to pay up to £40m for the talented winger.

Given Manchester United’s recent £73m agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho, Liverpool fans can perhaps get excited at the prospect of having a clear run at landing Sarr.