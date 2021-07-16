There is still hope for Liverpool as they look to prise Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid, after it became apparent that a swap deal with Barcelona star, Antoine Griezmann, has hit the buffers.

The Catalans seem to be getting increasingly desperate to sell their top stars both in order to meet FFP and to ensure they can afford to accommodate Lionel Messi for what’s expected to be the final contract of his career.

According to Empire of the Kop, who spoke with Adrian Sanchez, presenter of Mas Que Pelotas, Liverpool have yet to make a formal bid for the Rojiblanco midfielder, but believe they may have the upper hand, given that Griezmann is, apparently, known to be unhappy with the club negotiating behind his back.

With pre-season having already started Europe-wide, it’s imperative that clubs get their transfers done as soon as practicable.

To that end, the sooner that Liverpool are in a position to make a firm offer to Saul, the better.