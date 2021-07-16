Liverpool could be set for a financial boost this summer thanks to a proposed transfer that has very little to do with them.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham are interested in pulling off a deal for Southampton frontman Danny Ings this summer.

It’s reported that new boss Nuno Espirito Santo fancies the idea of playing two up top, and Ings has been touted as a possible partner for Harry Kane.

Ings has just one year remaining on his current deal, meaning Southampton could well sell if they cannot convince the striker to sign a new deal.

Though, it’s reported the Saints could demand around £20million for their star frontman, who is still only 28 years of age.

And if Spurs do pay that fee, Liverpool are set to bag £4million, according to the Liverpool Echo, due to a 20% sell-on fee they hold in Ings following his permanent move from Anfield to the South Coast in 2019.

That could be a handy boost for Liverpool this summer amid financial issues across football on the back of the pandemic.