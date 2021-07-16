After an, ultimately, disappointing end to the 2020/21 campaign, Manchester United will be seeking to improve their runners-up position in the Premier League and hoping to acquire a cup or two along the way.

Despite not being able to any silverware during his tenure at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer nevertheless has the backing of his players and club staff and, in reality, is just a trophy away from kick-starting another golden era at the club.

It’s expected that the signing of Jadon Sancho will be confirmed in the coming days, but one player that won’t be returning, in the current transfer window at least, is former club legend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to MARCA, his current club, Juventus, are awaiting his return from summer holiday after his European Championship exertions with Portugal.

Given that his contract with the Bianconeri runs out in 2022, it could be inferred that 12 months from now is the likeliest time when United, or any other interested parties, will be able to acquire their man, and on a free transfer to boot.