Manchester City agree personal terms with Jack Grealish

Aston Villa FC Manchester City
According to a recent report from The Athletic (£) (h/t MEN), Aston Villa’s star man has agreed personal terms with Premier League champions Manchester City.

No surprises here from CaughtOffsidewe reported last month that the England international will become an official Citizen player after this summer’s Euros in a deal worth £88m.

The deal was effectively done and agreed to when last season came to its conclusion.

The player, who is a boyhood Villa fan, will become a Manchester City player once the Citizens activate the required clause in the playmaker’s contract – something CaughtOffside understands has already been agreed on in principle.

Since emerging as a senior Villa player, Grealish, 25, has gone on to feature in 213 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 75 goals, along the way.

So impressive as the 25-year-old’s continued form been that he recently broke through on the international stage and earned a well-deserved call up to represent the Three Lions at this summer’s Euros.

CaughtOffside also understands that once Grealish’s signing is officially confirmed, the Citizens will turn their attention to offloading one of Riyad Mahrez or Raheem Sterling.

