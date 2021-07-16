Manchester City have confirmed the departure this evening but not without inserting two clauses that could see them earn future revenue.

City have tonight confirmed the departure of Lukas Nmecha to Wolfsburg on a deal worth €13m (£11.1m), according to Fabrizio Romano.

Nmecha has been with the Citizens since the age of nine when he was scouted while playing for his school team, making the move over from Germany soon after.

But he has only ever managed two senior appearances for the club in the league, completing four loan spells during his senior career.

Nmecha has spent time with Preston, new club Wolfsburg, Middlesbrough and, most recently, Anderlecht.

The 22-year-old forward scored 18 times in 37 league appearances for Anderlecht last season, and that saw him snapped up by Wolfsburg ahead of the new campaign.

Though, according to Fabrizio Romano, aware of Nmecha’s talent, City have inserted a buy-back clause in the frontman’s deal which will give them first right of refusal, and they also have a 15% sell-on fee if they don’t take up the option to re-sign the German.