Manchester City could sell Euro 2020 star Raheem Sterling as they look to bolster their squad this summer.

City are being heavily linked with a move for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish ahead of the new season with Pep Guardiola hoping to build on the Premier League success of last season.

It was so nearly a treble for City after their Premier League and Carabao Cup titles, losing in the Champions League final to Chelsea.

And that elusive Champions League title is likely to be top of the agenda for next term, but it seems Guardiola feels he needs one player, in particular, to help make that happen.

The Athletic claim City are looking to close in on Grealish, but restricted in the amount of cash they can spend amid reduced revenues on the back of the pandemic, it’s reported Sterling could be sacrificed in a bid to complete the deal, as revealed by CaughtOffside two weeks ago.

Sterling was excellent for England at Euro 2020 as the Three Lions reached the final of the competition, but it seems those performances won’t buy him much credit at club level.

His international form could actually give City the perfect opportunity to sell Sterling for maximum profit with the winger in good form and with only two years remaining on his contract.

According to Transfermarkt, Sterling is currently worth around £77million, while a Grealish move is reportedly set to cost City around £88million.