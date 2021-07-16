Manchester City could raise the money they need for two key transfers with two significant departures this summer.

City are reportedly eyeing a double move for Jack Grealish and Harry Kane, two players who would likely cost the best part of £200m this summer.

According to The Athletic, both players are high on City’s list of priorities and progress has already been made with Grealish, who is said to have ‘agreed’ to a move despite City making little progress with Villa just yet.

MORE: City ‘agree’ personal terms with Jack grealish

The Athletic also report that City are willing to offload Euro 2020 star Raheem Sterling as they look to raise money for their double deal, while The Sun report Gabriel Jesus could also be offloaded.

In the case of Sterling, City could be set to rake in £77million, going by Transfermarkt‘s valuation, while the same website value Jesus at £51.4million.

That could mean a windfall of around £128.4million based on value alone, meaning City could be in a position to complete both of their desired deals.

Though, things are likely to be much more complicated in the case of Kane, a player Tottenham are extremely reluctant to sell this summer.