Manchester United are set to turn to a Wolves star if they can’t get their hands on Declan Rice this summer.

United have been heavily linked with a move for Rice, as cited by the Express, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly keen to strengthen his midfield this summer.

Rice impressed for England at Euro 2020 and his summer displays followed an impressive campaign for West Ham, helping the Hammers secure European football for next season.

MORE: Footage emerges of the moment Rashford was asked to take penalty

But as the Express also mention, West Ham have already offered Rice a new deal and they are keen to tie him down long-term amid interest from elsewhere.

And even if he does not sign a new deal, it’s likely the price for the midfielder will be set at £100million or above.

That’s a fee Manchester United are unlikely to pay this summer given they have already agreed a big-money deal for Jadon Sancho.

That means it could well be a case of looking for alternatives to fill the midfield spot as far as United are concerned, and the Daily Star report Wolves’ Ruben Neves is the man they could turn to.

It’s reported Neves could cost around £60million, which is at least £40million cheaper than the cost of Rice this summer.