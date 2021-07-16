It might be time for Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, to batten down the hatches as more audio leaks have surfaced, this time where he is heard to belittle former Los Blancos midfield star, Mesut Ozil.

Seemingly, it wasn’t enough for Perez to besmirch the names of Raul, Iker Casillas, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho.

It does make you wonder how much longer this drip feeding effect will continue and just how bad things will get for the president.

In leaks that have been detailed by The Madrid Zone Twitter account, Perez notes how Ozil dumped his girlfriend once he’d arrived in Madrid and became an item with an Italian model who he used to fly to in his private jet.

???| Florentino Perez (2012, leaked): “Ozil came at 21 years old, with a girlfriend, but he quickly discovered Madrid, and changed his lifestyle. He told his girlfriend to f*ck off and replaced her with an Italian model. He used to take his private jet, f*ck her, and return.” — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 16, 2021

Apparently, it wasn’t until Mourinho had told him that she had been sleeping with both the AC Milan and Inter teams, and the technical staff, that he called that relationship off too.

It’s clearly embarrassing for Ozil for such information to make its way into the public domain, but too many more leaks and it could be crippling for Perez, who has managed to rule through two presidencies with an iron fist to this point.

Someone has known where these bodies have been buried for years, however, and it looks like it’s payback time.