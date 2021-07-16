Jesse Lingard was the Premier League loan signing of the last transfer window, with West Ham United being the grateful recipients of the Man United star’s enviable talents.

Some wonderful displays that were peppered with great goals helped the east Londoners to their highest finish in the Premier League era, and their second best ever after the 1985/86 campaign.

David Moyes was always going to try and get his board to crunch the numbers in order that the Hammers could afford to present a deal to the attacking midfielder that would be attractive enough for him to consider switching from Old Trafford to the London Stadium on a permanent basis.

It’s not clear whether they’ve managed to do that as yet, however, as Sky Sports have reported, the player has begun his pre-season back at Man United and is scheduled to attend a meeting to discuss extending his contract at the club, which has 12 months remaining.

He’d almost certainly have more game time at West Ham, but his heart still appears to be in Manchester.