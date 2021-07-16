It’s been a never-ending saga at Newcastle United, but a takeover looks set to go through this summer if Amanda Staveley’s words are taken at face value.

One of the faces of a potential deal with a Saudi consortium, Staveley was taken to task by Simon Jordan on talkSPORT on Friday morning, but she not only stood her ground against the famously outspoken former Crystal Palace chairman, but she also had positive news for the supporters.

“We are looking forward to welcoming you into St James’ Park and we’re looking forward to trying to get this transaction over the wall,” she was reported as saying on the programme by the Geordie Boot Boys.

“And it will do.”

? ?????: “You’re barking at the moon.” ? ??????: “Simon, you are wrong… you have never met me and never looked at our business plan.”@SJOpinion10 and Amanda Staveley discuss the #NUFCTakeover and the #NUFC fans’ government protests. pic.twitter.com/PT5vHjdzjV — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 16, 2021

The issue at large remains the lack of transparency surrounding the deal, which is set to go to arbitration later this month.

The club, the potential buyers and also the supporters want the outcome of any arbitration to be held in public, and even though the government have been lobbied for that purpose, they’ve washed their hands and suggested that it’s a Premier League issue entirely.

In any event, things are looking a lot more positive than they have for some while now, and the Magpies might finally be looking at a turning point before the new campaign begins in earnest.