Nuno Espirito Santo plotting to use midfielder as striker for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham FC
According to recent reports, new Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo is considering using midfielder Dele Alli as a striker as opposed to a midfielder when the new season kicks off next month.

That’s according to a recent report from Eurosport, who claims the Portuguese tactician is hoping to field two strikers with one being English midfielder Dele.

Dele, 25, joined Tottenham Hotspur all the way back in 2015 following a move from MK Dons.

Since his arrival in London, the technically gifted midfielder has gone on to feature in 251 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 125 goals, along the way.

Despite being one of the club’s stand out performers in previous seasons, the most recent campaign under then-boss Jose Mourinho saw Dele’s future at the club thrown seriously into doubt.

Having been named to start in just seven Premier League matches last season under Mourinho, Dele saw his name linked with a transfer away from the club he has spent the last six years with.

However, according to Eurosport, the 25-year-old has now moved on from last season’s snub and will focus his attention on being a success under Santo.

With that being said – if the outlet’s report is anything to go by, Dele may be forced to undertake a new role within the squad.

