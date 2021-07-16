Menu

Philippe Coutinho’s return to full fitness is great news for Premier League suitors and Barcelona as they prepare to offload Brazilian

FC Barcelona
Posted by

The record-breaking purchase of Phillipe Coutinho by Barcelona has to go down as the worst buy in club history, but there could be some light at the end of the tunnel with the player’s return to full fitness.

Not that the Catalans intend to give their €160m most expensive ever signing another minute of first team action.

MORE: Jack Grealish will sign for Man City

According to Sport, Joan Laporta and his board have decided that there is no longer a place for the Brazilian at the club, due in no small part to his injury record and a lack of return on their investment.

Philippe Coutinho
Philippe Coutinho in action for Barcelona

In short, Coutinho has been a complete flop, and the sooner that Barca are able to rid themselves of him the better.

More Stories / Latest News
Gerard Pique fanning the flames once more as Barcelona defender trolls rivals Real Madrid over leaked audio
Arsenal settle on 23-year-old Dutch replacement for outgoing midfielder Granit Xhaka
Video: England star Jordan Pickford all smiles at his homecoming after Euro 2020

Sport suggest that Marseille could be surprise front runners as they have a sponsor willing to foot the bill for the transfer, however, at present no club has much the Catalan’s (much reduced) valuation.

More Stories Joan Laporta Philippe Coutinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.