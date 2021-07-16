Pundit expects key Daniel Levy decision to trigger Tottenham Hotspur spending spree

Following recent reports that Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is engaged in negotiations to sell the naming rights of his club’s bumper new stadium, ex-pro Noel Wheelan believes a successful deal would mean the businessmen inject huge sums into the club’s transfer budget.

A recent report from the Daily Mail claimed Levy was in talks to sell off the naming rights to his London-based stadium.

It has been rumoured that the club could secure a deal worth £25m-per year over a whopping 20 years.

Should Levy’s latest business deal be finalised, Wheelan predicts it will only mean good things for the squad.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Wheelan, when asked for his thoughts on the prospect of Tottenham Hotspur spending big, said: “You’ve seen Bayern Munich do it. You’ve seen big teams do it where they bring in financial capabilities from naming the stadium.

“It makes sense, it makes financial sense to do that. It’s not White Hart Lane anymore, it’s in the middle of London. It doesn’t really make any difference.

“You’ve gone from that hallowed ground where White Hart Lane was, very much like Arsenal did at Highbury.

“It does not matter what the stadium is called. It’s not White Hart Lane, which will live on in the memories of every Tottenham fan.

“This is a way now to bring in financial clout that can help you take that next step with players. To put these top-class players on the surface of a great stadium.

“That is the main aim right now. Recoup the money, be more challenging when it comes to transfers, get multiple new players in by the end of next month – which I expect to happen – that are going to grace that fantastic stadium they have.

“I don’t give a damn what you call the stadium, it’s not White Hart Lane. If they’re going to give them money to name it something else, the Cadbury’s Stadium, we don’t care.”

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with several players already this summer, including Southampton’s Danny Ings and Serie A defender Christian Romero.

However, having failed to secure a single new signing, fans will be hoping the club’s hierarchy hurry up and get moving in this summer’s window and securing a massive cash injection worth up to £500m will definitely go a long way to helping.