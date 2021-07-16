Tottenham may be about to steal away one of Arsenal’s transfer targets thanks to a special weapon.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Lyon’s Houssem Aouar for more than a year, originally expected to make a move for the midfielder last summer.

But Mikel Arteta and Edu decided to snap up Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid instead, prioritising a defensive midfielder in that particular transfer window.

MORE: Spurs to sell up to six players but Kane is untouchable

This summer, Arsenal are interested again, according to the Mirror, with talk Aouar could be available on the cheap following Lyon’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

But fresh reports from ESPN report Tottenham could be about to swoop in and get the deal done.

It’s reported that Spurs are considering swapping midfielder Tanguy Ndombele for Aouar and that they have proposed the switch to Lyon, but they are yet to get a response.

Ndombele is actually valued at around £6.8million more by Transfermarkt, so Spurs may well stand a chance at getting the deal done, but it might just depend on whether Lyon do indeed want to raise cash.

A swap would not see them save any significant money with Ndombele also carrying a significant wage.