Tottenham Hotspur in talks to sign highly-rated Serie A goalkeeper

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in talks to try and reach an agreement with Atalanta over the possible summer signing of goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian journalist Di Marzio, who has claimed the shot-stopper has emerged as a summer transfer target for Daniel Levy’s London side.

Gollini, 26, joined Atalanta from Aston Villa in 2016, initially on loan, before making his switch permanent the following season in a deal worth just less than £4m.

Since arriving at the club, the former Manchester United youth product has gone on to feature in 112 matches, in all competitions, racking up an impressive 38 clean sheets, along the way.

However, despite still having two years left on his current contract, Gollini appears to be on the brink of securing a big move to England’s top-flight.

Di Marzio claims that Tottenham Hotspurs and Atalanta’s hierarchies are now in contact and working on a deal that suits both parties.