It’s a busy time for Nuno Espirito Santo, with the new Tottenham manager preparing to offload six first-team stars, however, Harry Kane won’t be one of them.

In what will be the biggest shake up at White Hart Lane for years, The Athletic are reporting that all of Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Moussa Sissoko, Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela and Toby Alderweireld will be placed on the transfer list.

MORE: Jack Grealish will sign for Man City

After yet another season where the North London outfit underperformed, captain Kane has seen enough and wants to move on to pastures new.

In his first press conference, Nuno suggested that he’s expecting the England striker back in training once he’s finished his holiday, and wants him ready to work.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘Prepare for what’s coming’ – Nuno tells reporters what Harry Kane has to do upon his return to Tottenham Crystal Palace will have to pay in excess of £30m for Championship star wanted by four other Premier League clubs Atletico Madrid enter the bidding for Manchester United star coveted by West Ham

By thinning out the squad, the Portuguese is taking a risk, however, the money that could potentially be brought in may be enough to reinvest significantly in the playing staff.

That in turn could convince Kane to at least give the new man in charge a chance.