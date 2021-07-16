Two Liverpool attackers heading for exit as host of clubs register interest

Liverpool could be set for a summer shake-up which may include bidding farewell to several first-team players. Two of the names being heavily linked with moves away are Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi.

That’s according to a recent report from 90mins, who claims both attackers are wanted by a host of clubs, both domestically and abroad.

Both players were famously part of Jurgen Klopp’s side who won the 2018-19 Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League title – however, despite their past contributions, it is now expected both players will be offloaded.

Shaqiri, who has been with the club since he moved from Stoke City in 2018, is understood to be a target for a host of top European clubs, with the majority of interest coming from clubs in Germany.

It has been noted that Liverpool has slapped a £15m price tag on the winger’s head.

In addition to Shaqiri – cult hero Origi, who started just two league matches last season, is also expected to leave the club with several British clubs all looking to secure his signature.

Southampton, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Rangers and Celtic have all been credited with having an interest in the Belgian striker.