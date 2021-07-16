It’s been almost a week since England were cruelly beaten on penalties in the Euro 2020 final, and Jordan Pickford has finally returned home to a heroes welcome.
The goalkeeper had an excellent tournament and despite his heroics in the shoot-out against Italy, was unable to prevent the Three Lions falling to an agonising defeat.
MORE: Jack Grealish will sign for Man City
A video captured the moment that he returned to his friends and family, with the Everton man all smiles as Sweet Caroline played in the background.
Jordan Pickford’s heartwarming homecoming ? pic.twitter.com/3J3jUR5rsf
— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 16, 2021