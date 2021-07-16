(Video) Footage emerges of moment Rashford, Sancho and Saka are asked to take England’s penalties

Despite narrowly missing out on guiding their country to a first-ever European Championship title, England trio Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka will forever be in fans’ hearts.

Having been handed the responsibility of taking the Three Lions’ final three spot-kicks against Italy in this month’s mouth-watering final, all the pressure in the world rest on such young shoulders.

Although all three spot-kicks were eventually saved by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, footage has emerged which shows the exact moment the trio was asked the biggest question of all – “Will you take a kick?”

Neither one of the three young players appeared to hesitate with Sancho clearly saying “Yes. I don’t mind.”

This clip England have just released of Southgate asking sancho, rashford and saka to take the pens. Not an ounce of fear to be seen. Respect pic.twitter.com/gL1rHjpt6i — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) July 16, 2021

Elite mentality.