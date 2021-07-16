Menu

(Video) Footage emerges of moment Rashford, Sancho and Saka are asked to take England’s penalties

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Despite narrowly missing out on guiding their country to a first-ever European Championship title, England trio Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka will forever be in fans’ hearts.

Having been handed the responsibility of taking the Three Lions’ final three spot-kicks against Italy in this month’s mouth-watering final, all the pressure in the world rest on such young shoulders.

READ MORE: Former international Gary Neville dismantles Boris Johnson’s claim that it’s ‘wrong to boo England players’ in just one word

Although all three spot-kicks were eventually saved by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, footage has emerged which shows the exact moment the trio was asked the biggest question of all – “Will you take a kick?”

Neither one of the three young players appeared to hesitate with Sancho clearly saying “Yes. I don’t mind.”

More Stories / Latest News
More woe for Real Madrid as new audio leaks reveal Florentino Perez belittling Mesut Ozil over his choice of girlfriend
Crystal Palace looking to acquire England U21 star that was hugely impressive throughout Fulham’s 2020/21 campaign
Tottenham to sell six players but Harry Kane is untouchable as Nuno gets to work in north London

Elite mentality.

More Stories Bukayo Saka Jadon Sancho Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.