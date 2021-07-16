Tottenham fans will be delighted by what new manager, Nuno Espirito Santo had to say about Harry Kane in his first press conference as Spurs manager.

The captain isn’t due back to the club for a while yet, but when he returns, he’ll be expected to get his head down and work.

Nuno clearly hasn’t contemplated the fact that Kane may dig his heels in and demand a move, after suggesting at the end of last season that it could be time to leave North London.

Whether he’ll be successful in keeping hold of the England international or not will only be found out in the next few weeks.