Video: Pundits hilariously claim that Lionel Messi has bottled playing in the Premier League

It’s an argument that’s been done to death for years, but talkSPORT are still trying to persuade their listeners that Barcelona’s Lionel Messi somehow lags behind Cristiano Ronaldo because he hasn’t played in the Premier League.

News of an impending new contract for the Argentine means that there’s little to no chance he will ever line up for a team in England’s top-flight, and that prompted Darren Gough and Adrian Durham to question whether he could ever have reached anything like the same numbers he has in La Liga, elsewhere.

