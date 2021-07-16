(Video) River Plate manager congratulates Lionel Messi & Argentina for Copa America victory

Last weekend, Argentina came away with the Copa America, their first trophy since 1993, when they defeated Brazil 1-0.

One of the prominent managers in Argentina, who some believe could manage the national team one day, Marcelo Gallardo, provided his thoughts on what the Argentine side accomplished.

During his press conference following River Plate’s 1-1 draw in their Copa Libertadores fixture, Gallardo stated that he’s happy for the national team, particularly Lionel Messi, for winning the competition. Bolavip relayed the comments made by the Argentine tactician.

“It made me very happy for the boys, for Messi, for the National Team itself. It was a very elusive title that eluded us for a long time, it could be achieved, and hopefully, it will give you encouragement in a hopeful process. It is a pride that this institution can bring good talents to the National Team,” Gallardo said.