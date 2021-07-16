Always ready with an opinion, talkSPORT host and former Crystal Palace owner, Simon Jordan, is never backwards in coming forwards, and this time, potential Newcastle deal-maker, Amanda Staveley, has been on the receiving end of his acidic tongue.
Although Jordan was at pains to point out that, essentially, he and Amanda Staveley wanted the same things – transparency on certain aspects of the takeover – he was more than happy to stand his ground when challenged and put her in her place over the minutiae.
"You're barking at the moon."
"Simon, you are wrong… you have never met me and never looked at our business plan."

Amanda Staveley discuss the #NUFCTakeover and the #NUFC fans' government protests.
