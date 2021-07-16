Always ready with an opinion, talkSPORT host and former Crystal Palace owner, Simon Jordan, is never backwards in coming forwards, and this time, potential Newcastle deal-maker, Amanda Staveley, has been on the receiving end of his acidic tongue.

Although Jordan was at pains to point out that, essentially, he and Amanda Staveley wanted the same things – transparency on certain aspects of the takeover – he was more than happy to stand his ground when challenged and put her in her place over the minutiae.