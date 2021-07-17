Chelsea fans will be delighted to learn that the club have struck an agreement over a new five-year contract for promising striker Armando Broja, according to the Athletic.

The Athletic report that the deal, which will see the 19-year-old striker contracted until the summer of 2026, is expected to be officially announced by the club ‘within the next few days’.

News of the extension comes on an already brilliant day for Broja, the former Spurs academy forward scored in the Blues’ 6-1 friendly win against Peterborough earlier today, whilst he also assisted Hakim Ziyech as the Moroccan went on to net a hat-trick.

Broja experienced his first taste of senior football last season, as the skilful striker was loaned out to Chelsea’s feeder club Vitesse.

Broja proved why he’s so highly rated with exceptional performances in the Eredivisie last term, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in 30 appearances in the Dutch top-flight, 21 being via starts.

The Athletic add that Tuchel values Broja, with opportunities coming for the ace in pre-season as the German looks to see if the youngster can prove he’s good enough to be with the first-team next term.

Broja, who has already won six senior caps for Albania, is tipped as someone who could potentially leave on loan, however the targeted exit of Tammy Abraham could give him a route to the first-team.