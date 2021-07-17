Menu

Arsenal turn attention to £34.2m transfer target after Ben White agreement

Arsenal are said to be serious about Euro 2020 star Manuel Locatelli after agreeing a deal in principle with Ben White.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners have already agreed a £50million deal for White having pursued the centre-back throughout this summer.

And their attention could now turn to midfield with Sassuolo’s Locatelli reportedly a target on the back of his impressive form at Euro 2020.

According to Corriere Dello Sport via Sport Witness, Arsenal are aiming to ‘overtake’ Juventus in the race to sign the 23-year-old, and they already know what it will take.

It’s reported Sassuolo want €40m (£34.2m) in cash and the Gunners could be prepared to provide that money to get the deal done.

Manuel Locatelli
Manuel Locatelli celebrates a goal for Italy at Euro 2020
Locatelli has been with Sassuolo since 2019, though he also spent a year on loan before that during his AC Milan spell.

He has made 67 league appearances since, scoring four times, and during that time, he has racked up 15 senior Italy caps, scoring three times and, of course, winning Euro 2020.

