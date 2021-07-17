Menu

Arsenal’s valuation of Hector Bellerin reported as Inter Milan circle

According to recent reports, despite being on the lookout to sign a new right-back following the recent departure of Achraf Hakimi, Inter Milan are not prepared to pay Arsenal the £15m they’re demanding.

That’s according to The Sun, who claims the Gunners value the Spanish defender at £15m but Inter Milan would rather sign the full-back on loan.

Bellerin, 26, joined Arsenal’s set up all the way back in 2011 following a switch from Barcelona’s youth academy.

Since arriving at the Emirates, the 26-year-old has gone on to feature in 239 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 38 goals, along the way.

However, despite still having two years left on his current deal, after seemingly falling out of favour with manager Mikel Arteta, it has been noted that the defender is keen to secure a move away.

The Sun believe the Spaniard would welcome a switch to the San Siro, but will not be allowed to unless the Serie A champions offer a transfer fee.

