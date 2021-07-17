Aston Villa would reportedly consider selling Jack Grealish if Manchester City were to submit a a record-breaking offer this summer.

It has been reported in recent days that City are close to agreeing a deal for Grealish, but that does not seem to be the case.

Villa’s stance remains firm in that they do not want to sell their best player and captain, but according to a recent report, there is one condition that could convince the Midlands club to sell this summer.

MORE: Manchester City confirm £11.1m transfer with two clauses

According to journalist Dean Jones, Villa would consider an offer if it was a British record transfer fee, and the record for an incoming currently stands at £89million, the amount Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba in 2016.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones said: “Publicly you’ll see that Aston Villa are very strong on ‘he’s not for sale’ and they don’t want to lose Jack Grealish. I’m told that that’s not completely true.

“Behind the scenes there is an open mindedness too. If a ridiculous offer comes in here for Jack Grealish, if for example it is above the fee that United paid for Pogba when they set the British transfer record fee, then you have to consider that.

“And you have to consider that the player is obviously going to want to go at that point.”

That could give City of completing a deal, but it might harm their chances of landing Harry Kane, with The Athletic claiming the Citizens want to sign both Grealish and Kane this summer.

Kane is set to cost North of £150million this summer, meaning a deal for both is very unlikely unless there was to be a very significant departure from the Etihad Stadium.