Chelsea land £6.57million boost as transfer finally confirmed

Chelsea have confirmed the departure of Olivier Giroud after weeks of speculation involving the forward.

Giroud had already all-but confirmed his move to AC Milan on Friday after he said goodbye to Chelsea fans on social media.

But the club have now confirmed the deal has gone through and the Frenchman has officially become an AC Milan player.

Chelsea actually took up the option to extend Giroud’s contract after the Champions League final, but there was always an understanding that if an opportunity came up, the veteran would be allowed to leave amid limited opportunities at Stamford Bridge last season.

AC Milan offered that opportunity and they have completed a deal which, according to Sky Sports, is worth £855,000 upfront with conditional bonuses.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will also save as much as £5.72million per year on salary, according to Spotrac, taking their total earnings and savings from the deal to £6.57million not including bonuses.

Giroud spent three years at Chelsea overall, winning a Champions League, a Europa League and two FA Cups.

