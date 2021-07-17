Menu

Chelsea offer Germany international in player-plus-cash deal for Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund have rejected a player-plus-cash proposal including Timo Werner for striker Erling Haaland, according to Football Insider.

Werner was supposed to be the solution to Chelsea’s goal-scoring woes, but it hasn’t turned out as such, despite the Blues winning the Champions League.

As a result, you have to think it likely that Chelsea will move for another striker this summer, with Erling Haaland being an obvious target.

As per Football Insider, Chelsea have attempted to get Haaland through the door via a part-exchange deal involving Werner, who only joined the club last summer.

Timo Werner Chelsea
Chelsea reportedly offered Timo Werner in exchange for Erling Haaland
The report claims that Chelsea were prepared to use Werner as a makeweight in a deal to sign Haaland, but that proposition has been rebuffed by Dortmund.

Dortmund’s stance appears to be that Haaland will not be leaving this summer, and with Jadon Sancho already having been sold, it’s easy to understand why.

As for Werner, if the report is accurate, it’s not a great show of faith from the club or his manager for them to be willing to discard him in this manner.

Though, it would leave him with an even bigger point to prove when he returns to Chelsea training following his participation in Euro 2020 with Germany.

