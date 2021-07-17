Chelsea outcast could prevent Haaland deal as player has preference to join rivals

According to recent reports, it is becoming increasingly more likely that out-of-favour Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham will leave Stamford Bridge this summer. However, where the striker goes could depend hugely on the Blues’ audacious pursuit for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

That’s according to a recent report from the Mirror, who claims Thomas Tuchel’s side intend to include Abraham in any offer to Borussia Dortmund in exchange for the world-class Haaland.

However, seemingly reluctant to be used as a makeweight that would see the Norweigan powerhouse move the other way, the Mirror claim Abraham would rather join Premier League rivals West Ham United.

Since the arrival of Tuchel at the mid-way point last season, Abraham has seen his first-team game time heavily restricted.

Having featured in just seven matches, in all competitions, for his German manager, the English forward’s time with the Blues looks certain to end soon.

In addition to West Ham, Aston Villa are also understood to be interested in welcoming the 23-year-old back for a second stint at the club, following a season-long loan during the 2018-19 season.