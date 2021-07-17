Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has just shared some interesting comments from Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta, with the club chief confirming interest in Hector Bellerin and discussing Alex Telles.

Marotta has insisted that the club are ‘following’ Bellerin, who is expected to leave Arsenal this summer with Serie A and a return to his birthplace of Spain seen as the top destinations by Football.London.

The Italian champions are clearly looking to bolster at full-back following the big-money sale of Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain, whilst another influential player in Ashley Young left to return to England.

The Nerazzurri have already recruited Matteo Darmian, who can play on either flank, but Marotta’s comments on Bellerin seem to cement that more full-back additions are eyed.

Inter Milan’s chief also responded to a question about Alex Telles, amid speculation that the Brazilian will leave Manchester United after playing a sporadic role in his debut season.

Marotta refused to ‘exclude’ the ‘possibility’ of brining Telles to Milan.

Inter CEO Marotta to Sky Sport: “Hector Bellerin is a player we’re following… but I can’t say more. Alex Telles? I can’t exclude this possibility but we’re making our plans and we’ll see. We’re now planning to keep our best players after selling Hakimi”. ? #Inter #AFC #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2021

Considering the intense commentary suggesting that this summer will be Bellerin’s last in North London, swooping for the for the Arsenal man may be much easier for Inter than trying to lure Telles from United.

Bellerin seems to be ready for a new challenge and the Gunners appear to be on the same page in moving on from the long-serving ace they brought to the UK as a teenager.