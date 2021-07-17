Shocking images have been released which show a cocaine haul worth £3.2m stamped with Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo’s CR7 logo.

There’s no suggestion that the player himself has any involvement in the criminality, however, given how guarded he remains about the use of his images or branding, he’s sure not to be happy about the perceived association.

According to The Sun, 40kg of the drug was found in the back of a lorry at Coquelles, France, not far from the Channel Tunnel.

The haul was seized by the border force, and lorry driver, Vladimir Mrdak, arrested.

It follows a 50kg haul back in New York in April, which also apparently carried the player’s logo.

It’s alleged that certain markings, in this case the ‘CR7,’ are used to indicate which criminal gang produced the drugs as opposed to any association with the player himself.

Known as one of the most professional players in the modern game, and someone who takes all aspects of his health incredibly seriously, the irony of the branding probably wouldn’t be lost on Ronaldo.