Now that Euro 2020 is over, it’s time for England’s players to get back into their club routines, however, one former Liverpool star has suggested Three Lions trio, Declan Rice, Jack Grealish and Harry Kane, all need to move on from their current clubs if they want to fulfil their ambitions.

It’s a given that West Ham United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur will fight tooth and nail to hold onto their prized assets, but Michael Thomas believes that it would be a waste of their talent if they were to stay put.

“I think Declan Rice & Jack Grealish will want to grab an opportunity to grow and play under these pressures week in week out for sure,” he told CaughtOffside.

“They both have the talent to do so and it would be a complete waste if they both didn’t move on form their respective clubs soon.

“Harry Kane should have left a year or two ago but this may be his last chance as there are a lot of other players in his position that are growing and can be bought at a better financial view for the clubs.”

In all three cases, one can understand Thomas’ point of view.

Rice is certainly worthy of playing Champions League football, ditto Grealish, whilst Spurs’ chances of silverware are as distant today as they’ve ever been.

With money being the major factor in any deal going through, it isn’t a foregone conclusion that any of the trio will start the 2021/22 campaign somewhere other than their current club.

Clearly, Thomas believes it’s now or never.