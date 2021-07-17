Crystal Palace mentioned in the running to sign out of favour Arsenal youngster

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson, according to CBS Sports.

Nelson has struggled to impose himself at the Emirates, despite a fruitful stint on loan with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

Undoubtedly talented and still only 21-years-old, Nelson has a bright future ahead of him, but with who?

As is noted in the report, the Englishman has just 12 months remaining on his contract with the Gunners.

If he feels he will not be granted opportunities under Mikel Arteta, it seems unlikely he’d sign a new deal.

This summer may also be Arsenal’s final opportunity to bank a considerable amount of cash in exchange for him.

As per CBS Sports, Crystal Palace could offer Nelson a way out of the Emirates, with the Eagles thought to be interested in signing him.

Palace are not the only Premier League team in the running, with Brentford and Brighton also linked, but they could be the most attractive destination.

Nelson would have the opportunity to work under an Arsenal legend in Patrick Vieira, all while staying in London.

If Palace were to firm up their interest in Nelson with a bid, it wouldn’t be surprising to see this one materialise.

