Crystal Palace ‘have signed’ 16-year-old Portuguese wonderkid from newly-promoted Peterborough

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Adler Nascimento from Peterborough, according to Rising Ballers.

Palace waved goodbye to several experienced members of the squad over the summer, with their contracts coming to an end and not being renewed.

It provided them with somewhat of a clean slate from which to rebuild, with Patrick Vieira being the man trusted lead it.

It looks as though Palace have now completed a deal to sign a potential future star, with Adler Nascimento having been acquired from Championship new-boys Peterborough, according to Rising Ballers.

Nascimento, who is just 16-years-old, made his first-team debut for Peterborough in League One last campaign.

As per ExWHUemployee, West Ham have also been attempting to sign the Portuguese starlet, but it looks as though Palace have come up trumps in the race to sign him.

Considering his tender age, you think it unlikely that he’ll be involved in the first-team next term, but it’s certainly a name to remember for the future – Adler Nascimento.

