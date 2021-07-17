Menu

England stars expect Harry Kane to snub Spurs return in order to force transfer

Tottenham FC
Posted by

According to recent reports, several members of the England team are worried star striker Harry Kane may refuse to return to Tottenham Hotspur if chairman Daniel Levy continues to rule out a transfer summer.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the England international is still determined to seal a summer transfer away from Tottenham Hotspur.

Having featured heavily for the Three Lions throughout this summer’s delayed Euros 2020, Kane, like others, is now enjoying a three week holiday.

READ MORE: Liverpool not pursuing Saul Niguez transfer as player’s representatives are working on move to Barcelona

However, while most players will be preparing to return to club life next month, it has been noted that one player who could go missing is Levy’s prized asset.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United plan on using highly-rated defender in new role if Trippier signs
‘Definitely growing as a player’ – Former Arsenal legend wants to see much more of Emile Smith Rowe this season
Man United identify Spurs, Liverpool and Arsenal target as possible Pogba replacement

The outlet notes that new manager Nuno Espirito Santo has not yet spoken with the forward but has been told by the club’s hierarchy to plan for a season that includes Kane remaining the side’s captain.

The world-class striker has been linked with a move to both Manchester clubs, however, given the fact United have just agreed a £73m transfer for Jadon Sancho, it is likely that City is now the only realistic destination – but will Levy cave or stand firm in his refusal to sell?

Where do you see Kane playing next season? – Let us know in the comments.

More Stories Harry Kane

3 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Pathetic nonsense. FYI Kane has never been Spurs captain. That is Lloris. You can’t even get the basic facts right.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.