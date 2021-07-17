England stars expect Harry Kane to snub Spurs return in order to force transfer

According to recent reports, several members of the England team are worried star striker Harry Kane may refuse to return to Tottenham Hotspur if chairman Daniel Levy continues to rule out a transfer summer.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the England international is still determined to seal a summer transfer away from Tottenham Hotspur.

Having featured heavily for the Three Lions throughout this summer’s delayed Euros 2020, Kane, like others, is now enjoying a three week holiday.

However, while most players will be preparing to return to club life next month, it has been noted that one player who could go missing is Levy’s prized asset.

The outlet notes that new manager Nuno Espirito Santo has not yet spoken with the forward but has been told by the club’s hierarchy to plan for a season that includes Kane remaining the side’s captain.

The world-class striker has been linked with a move to both Manchester clubs, however, given the fact United have just agreed a £73m transfer for Jadon Sancho, it is likely that City is now the only realistic destination – but will Levy cave or stand firm in his refusal to sell?

