Tottenham are on a mission to raise funds to pull off Fabio Patirici’s first major transfer as Spurs’ director of football.

Spurs are keen to improve their squad ahead of the new season with Nuno Espirito Santo now at the helm following an exhaustive effort to replace Jose Mourinho.

But they need to raise money to spend it amid the coronavirus pandemic and the financial impact it has had on football.

And in the case of Renato Sanches, who is one of Tottenham’s priority targets, according to Le10 Sport, as much as €35million (£29.9million) is required to pull off the deal.

Sanches, who stood out for Portugal at Euro 2020 and was part of the Lille side that won Ligue 1 last season, has caught the attention of Paratici and his form has caused the Italian to earmark him as his first key Spurs signing.

The question is whether Tottenham can raise enough money to pull off a deal, and football.london have reported they could get closer to that figure with two exits in particular.

The north London club are said to be open to offers for midfielder Harry Winks, while Moussa Sissoko could also be sold.

Winks, who could yet get another chance to impress under Santo, is valued at £17.1million by Transfermarkt, while Sissoko is valued at £8.5million.

Should the two midfielders depart, Spurs could get within £4.3million of pulling off the Sanches season with an expected income of at least £25.6million from Winks and Sissoko combined.