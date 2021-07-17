Menu

‘Leave football alone’ – These fans furious as FIFA begin trialing wholesale changes to football

According to Mundo Deportivo, trials are underway to implement four fundamental changes to the game of football.

Football fans are notoriously resistant to change, which was proven by the European Super League plans earlier in the year.

We can only imagine that some of the changes proposed in the article by Mundo Deportivo will not sit well with the bulk of the supporters.

The report details that PSV Eindhoven, AZ Alkmaar, RB Leipzig and Club Brugge’s U19 sides are partaking in a tournament dubbed ‘Future of Football Cup’.

The four key changes are as follows, as is reported by the Spanish publication:

  • Two 30 minute halves of football, stopping the game whenever the ball goes out of play, à la basketball.
  • Unlimited substitutions, picture ‘roll on, roll off’ at Sunday League level.
  • No more throw-ins, players will instead kick the ball in from the sidelines.
  • Yellow cards to result in sin bins, offenders will have to sit out for five minutes.

Arsene Wenger is FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development
Mundo Deportivo believe that FIFA will write up a full report of the changes and their positive/negative impacts at the end of the tournament before moving forward.

Regardless of what happens, this is a clear indication that the powers at be are ready and willing to make wholesale changes to football.

Here’s what some fans on Twitter have had to say on the matter…

