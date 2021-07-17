Things are beginning to hot up in the transfer market for Man United, with Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane ready to accept the Red Devils’ five-year contract offer.

Having already lost Sergio Ramos to Paris Saint-Germain, Carlo Ancelotti faces beginning the new campaign without the first choice centre-back pairing from last season.

The French World Cup winner is believed to want to experience a different league, and it’s clear that the English top-flight is his chosen destination, if the two clubs can come to an agreement.

Manchester United are preparing the official bid to Real Madrid for Raphaël Varane, after direct talks since 4 days. ? #MUFC Man Utd made him a contract proposal until 2026. Varane wants a Premier League experience – he’d accept if/when Real and Man Utd will reach an agreement. https://t.co/cu03BGA2jQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2021

According to respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Varane will accept United’s deal which would keep him at Old Trafford until 2026, and it would appear that only the final details remain.

It’s another blow to a club that are really under the microscope at present, due in no small part to the releasing of audio files in which club president, Florentino Perez, can be heard to belittle a number of club legends.