Menu

German Olympic team walk off after Jordan Torunarigha is racially abused by Honduran opponents

Posted by

Another week, another instance of racist abuse of football players, only this time, it forced the German Olympic team to walk off the pitch during their friendly against Honduras.

It doesn’t seem to matter how many times such disgusting behaviour is highlighted, someone, somewhere, believes that it’s the right thing to do.

MORE: Liverpool sign Polish Messi

According to The Sun, there was still five minutes to play in the match between the two countries, and the score was level at 1-1, when Jordan Torunarigha was abused.

In solidarity with their team-mate, the entire team left the pitch and refused to return, sending FIFA and the Olympic organisers the strongest of messages.

More Stories / Latest News
Crystal Palace ‘have signed’ 16-year-old Portuguese wonderkid from newly-promoted Peterborough
Watch the scary footage as ticketless England fans break ribs of Harry Maguire’s father at Euro 2020 final
Petition for Italy v England replay surpasses 140k signatures and COULD be debated in Parliament

It simply won’t be tolerated anymore, and if the authorities can’t, won’t or are too scared to do anything about it, then players are going to clearly take matters into their own hands.

Manager, Stefan Kuntz, a former German international, no doubt spoke for most people when he said at the end of the game; “When one of our players is racially abused, playing on is not an option.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.