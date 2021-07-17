Another week, another instance of racist abuse of football players, only this time, it forced the German Olympic team to walk off the pitch during their friendly against Honduras.

It doesn’t seem to matter how many times such disgusting behaviour is highlighted, someone, somewhere, believes that it’s the right thing to do.

MORE: Liverpool sign Polish Messi

According to The Sun, there was still five minutes to play in the match between the two countries, and the score was level at 1-1, when Jordan Torunarigha was abused.

?? The game has ended 5 minutes early with the score at 1-1. The Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused.#WirfuerD #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/D85Q63Ynr9 — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) July 17, 2021

In solidarity with their team-mate, the entire team left the pitch and refused to return, sending FIFA and the Olympic organisers the strongest of messages.

More Stories / Latest News Crystal Palace ‘have signed’ 16-year-old Portuguese wonderkid from newly-promoted Peterborough Watch the scary footage as ticketless England fans break ribs of Harry Maguire’s father at Euro 2020 final Petition for Italy v England replay surpasses 140k signatures and COULD be debated in Parliament

It simply won’t be tolerated anymore, and if the authorities can’t, won’t or are too scared to do anything about it, then players are going to clearly take matters into their own hands.

Manager, Stefan Kuntz, a former German international, no doubt spoke for most people when he said at the end of the game; “When one of our players is racially abused, playing on is not an option.”