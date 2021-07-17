Granit Xhaka is prepared to make a significant sacrifice to speed up his move to AS Roma according to the latest reports.

It has been common knowledge for some time that Xhaka is a target of Roma’s ahead of this summer, and according to the Mirror, the Serie A club have offered €15million plus add-ons, but Arsenal are said to be resistant.

It’s reported the Gunners are holding out for more, despite being open to selling the midfielder this summer and despite Xhaka himself being desperate to link up with Jose Mourinho in Rome.

And according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via the Mirror, Xhaka is so keen to push through a move that he is willing to forfeit the bonuses Arsenal currently owe to him.

That is some gesture from the midfielder and one that might just speed things up between the two clubs.

Xhaka has been with Arsenal since 2016, and while ha hasn’t always seen eye-to-eye with fans, he has been a steady performer.

He performed particularly well last season, impressing in midfield and even covering at left-back during Kieran Tierney’s injury issues.

Despite that, it seems he will be allowed to go, albeit if a deal can finally be reached.