Florentino Perez will be feeling the heat again this morning, with more audio conversations released and this time, Real Madrid club legends, Guti and Luis Figo, on the receiving end of his vicious tongue.

Pressure has been building on the president over the last few days as clips of him slamming former players have made their way into the public domain.

The way in which they’ve been drip fed suggests an orchestrated campaign, and with the latest revelations, one has to wonder how long Florentino can survive at the helm of the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

“He’s [Guti] a moron, his own worst enemy. He’s a mug, like a goat,” he is quoted as saying by MARCA.

“Luis Figo is the one who pisses off the dressing room. He has been a son of a b**ch, like Raul. The two bad eggs were Figo and Raul. The best was Zinedine Zidane, without a doubt.”

Not even the legendary players from the Quinta del Buitre era at the club have escaped a verbal battering.

“These guys think they can live off Real Madrid until they die,” the president continued.

“It’s shameful, but that’s how it is. It’s all of them. Buitre, Sanchis, Michel, Martin Vazquez…”

One can assume that, whether or not there are further revelations to come, Florentino won’t stop until he’s found the source of the leak.

What happens then is anybody’s guess.