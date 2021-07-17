Hakim Ziyech is wasting no time impressing in pre-season with goals galore in Chelsea’s first outing since last season’s Champions League final.

The Blues kicked off their pre-season schedule with a friendly at Cobham against newly promoted Championship outfit Peterborough United this afternoon.

And Ziyech was the star of the show, netting three times as the Blues made easy work of their visitors, winning 6-1.

Back to it on a sunny Saturday at Cobham! ?? A hat-trick for Hakim Ziyech in a 6-1 win over @theposhofficial today! ? pic.twitter.com/Gid04syXOl — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 17, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The midfielder impressed last season following his €40m move from Ajax the previous summer, scoring six times and assisting four, but he did find game time hard to come by at times.

The 28-year-old had to settle for 15 Premier League stars amid an ultra competitive Chelsea squad featuring the likes of Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.

Despite playing a part in some key goals across the season, the lack of starts has seen Ziyech linked with a move away ahead of this summer.

But those reports appear to be nonsense with Ziyech fully focused on the new season and already off to a flyer as he looks to prove his worth to Tuchel.