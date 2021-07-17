Manchester United star Harry Maguire’s father suffered broken rubs during the chaotic scenes that saw ticketless fans storm into Wembley Stadium during the Euro 2020 final.

England’s hosting of the final was marred by the scenes that saw hundreds of fans without tickets rush through the turnstiles and into the stadium, causing overcrowding.

Videos have since emerged showing the struggle between supporters, and it has since been confirmed by the Daily Mail that a number of supporters suffered serious injuries on the back of the incident.

Maguire had already revealed that his father was left struggling to breathe, and the Daily Mail report has detailed that Alan Maguire actually broke his ribs.

A video from The Sun, which you can see below, actually shows Maguire’s father struggling through the overcrowding.

In an interview with The Sun, Maguire junior said: “It was not a nice experience – it shook him up.

“But he was fortunate as every game he has been to he has had my nephew or one of my kids on his shoulders.

“My dad was in the stampede. I have not spoken with him too much but I am pleased my kids didn’t go to the game. So I’m thankful that did not happen as it could have been a really serious moment.

“It was scary – he said he was scared and I don’t want anyone to experience that at a football match. He was struggling with his breathing afterwards because of his ribs, but he’s not one to make a big fuss.”

The Daily Mail has also reported that a number of fans turned up at their seats only to discover they were taken by people who had stormed in without tickets, while a number of families were the victims of attempted ticket thefts ahead of the game.